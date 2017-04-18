Jury finds former deputy jailer guilty of assault

LONDON — A federal jury found a former Kentucky River Regional Jail deputy jailer guilty of assault and obstruction of justice in the United States District Court in London on April 12.

The jury found Kevin Asher, 33, guilty of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law and one count of destruction, alteration, or falsification of records.

The trial lasted for two and a half days. The jury deliberated for four hours before rendering the verdicts.

According to testimony and evidence, Asher and Deputy Jailer Damon Wayne Hickman assaulted inmate Garry Hill during an altercation on Nov. 12, 2012.

Hill, 55, was being lodged in KRRJ following an arrest for a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

According to testimony, Hill had let the faucet in his jail cell overflow, which caused water to spill out onto the floor. When he was confronted by Asher and Hickman, Hickman testified he punched Hill in the face.

Hickman’s punch would knock Hill to the floor. Hickman testified that he and Asher kicked Hill while Hill was curled in a fetal position on the floor.

Asher and Hickman then placed Hill in a restraint chair. Hickman testified that while Hill was in the restraint chair and immobilized, he continued to beat Hill.

According to evidence, neither Asher or Hickman obtained any medical treatment for Hill after the assault.

Hill suffered several injuries from the assault.

The jury found Asher falsely claimed in his incident report that Hill had slipped and fallen on the wet floor. The jury also found that Asher falsely claimed that no physical force was used against Hill.

Hickman pleaded guilty to using excessive force against an inmate in a separate case last November. The victim of the assault, Larry Trent, died from the injuries he suffered.

Asher is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 2. He could face up to 30 years in prison.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

Asher also found guilty of obstruction of justice