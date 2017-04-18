KSP Post 13 to Participate in 2nd Annual ‘Lap Quilts for Vets’

HAZARD – A group of quilt makers in eastern Kentucky are partnering with Kentucky State Police Post 13 for the 2nd annual “Lap Quilts for Vets” quilt drive to assist local veterans. The Kentucky River Area Quilt Makers formed a Facebook page a few years ago, with the purpose of promoting their talents and the heritage of quilt making in the area. Through their Facebook page, they were made aware of the need for “lap” quilts at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard. Out of this need, the project “Lap Quilts for Vets” was born.

Audry Combs approached KSP Post 13 with a proposal of having troopers assist with the veteran’s project. Being not only a quilter, but also the mother of a KSP Sergeant, Audry had many positive suggestions that were based on her knowledge and understanding of KSP operations and public perception. With many of the quilters in the area being elderly, on a tight budget, and often times dealing with health issues, Ms. Combs suggested that quilters call Post 13 when they had quilts completed. A trooper assigned to that area could be dispatched to pick up the quilt and relay it to Post 13. Having a Trooper pick up the quilts saves the quilters money they would expend on gas or postage to have their products delivered. It also gets a Trooper in an area they may not often patrol, acting as a crime deterrent and providing a sense of safety and security for the quilters and other residents nearby. It also serves as an opportunity for positive bonds to be formed by KSP and the public. Finally it provides the needed quilts to the deserving men and women who have given so much for our safety and security with their service to our country.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to assist our veterans and the elderly residents in this area,” advised Captain Blake Slone with KSP Post 13. “We look forward to this partnership and the positive results we believe it will have for everyone involved.” KSP Post 13 will serve as a central drop-off and storage location for these quilts until they are delivered to the Veteran’s Center. Delivery is tentatively scheduled for May 29th, 2017. Any quilt maker with a quilt ready for pick up, or anyone with questions about this program, can call KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

Quilt drive to benefit area veteran’s nursing home