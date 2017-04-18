Flight paramedic George Hatherill enjoying his dream job

Becoming a flight paramedic was a dream come true for George Hatherill and he’s thankful to have a job he loves that is so important to the region. “Every time I fly over my old high school or the lake I grew up fishing in, I feel proud that I have the ability, knowledge, and tools to keep my community safe,” noted the Hazard Community and Technical College graduate, who has spent the majority of his career in Breathitt, Owsley, and Wolfe counties.

Hatherill graduated from HCTC in 1998. Understanding the need to further his education, he earned Critical Care (CCP-C) and Flight Paramedic (FP-C) certification, as well as numerous instructor certificates.

He has worked for Air Evac Lifeteam at base 118 in West Liberty since 2013.

“The reason most people get into this industry is because they desire to be an integral part of their community. Serving the community as a flight paramedic allows me to do just that. I have the opportunity to help my friends and neighbors when they are having the worst day of their lives. When I’m not on a flight taking care of someone, I’m able to educate my community through teaching classes or something as simple as addressing preschoolers on how and when to call 911,” he said.

Beginning his college experience was the ideal choice for Hatherill. “My college experience at HCTC was a good one. I felt like I received a solid education that prepared me for my chosen profession. I would highly recommend HCTC to everyone, especially if they wanted to enter the medical field,” he said.

He praised the instructors and preceptors for being very helpful, not only in teaching the material but also in helping with scheduling. “Paramedic school involves so much more than class time. During your internship, you have to acquire a certain number of skills and patient contacts in each area. Scheduling all of that could be a nightmare but the school had the entire process lined up. All the arrangements were made, so you could devote your mental energy to studying without distractions. The faculty went above and beyond to help us be successful. I feel that my education from HCTC prepared me well,” noted Hatherill.

He lives in Jackson and is engaged to marry another HCTC graduate who is a flight nurse – Crystall Haddix. He is a 1990 Breathitt County High School graduate.

Want to become the next HCTC success story? Call (606 487-3293 about enrolling today for summer and fall classes.

Courtesy photo Hatherill. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_George-Hatherill.jpg Courtesy photo Hatherill.