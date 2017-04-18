HCTC offers summer classes

Hazard Community and Technical College will offer summer terms. Session I will begin June 5 and Session II will begin July 3. HCTC has a variety of summer classes still available for the summer semester. To access the class schedules go to this website: http://hazard.kctcs.edu/Academics/Class_Schedules.aspx

The classes cover a wide variety of subjects, including Accounting, Medical Terminology, Art, Business, Business Law, Anatomy & Physiology, Microbiology, Chemistry, Computers, Public Speaking, Communications, Criminal Justice, Writing, Microeconomics, Dinosaurs and Disasters, History, Early Childhood Education, Music, Philosophy, Spanish, Visual Communication, Photoshop Basics, Digital Video, and Webpage Design.

Financial aid is available for those that qualify.

To enroll, contact the Admissions Office today at 606- 487-3293.