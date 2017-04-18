Learn to create folk instruments

As part of Handmade in Hindman, a class will be offered on Folk Instruments on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.

Hazard Community and Technical College will offer the class and the fee is only $15, including materials. The instructor is Doug Naselroad. The workshops will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

Other offerings are Iron Casting with Michael Flynn, and Woodworking with Terry Ratliff. Other classes will be offered but are at capacity for enrollees.

All workshops will be held at HCTC’s Kentucky School of Craft building at 56 Education Lane in Hindman.

To make the event even more exciting, the public is invited to a community cookout on Saturday, April 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. No charge for the event, which will include music by the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Hyden and Iron Pour Demonstrations.

Flynn noted, “Art and creative thinking can enrich lives and it is our mission to provide opportunity to the citizens of our region and beyond. This event provides students and members of the community with access to traditional art processes that are important to our cultural heritage.”

The event is in partnership with the Appalachian Artisan Center and the Hindman Settlement School.

The workshops have limited enrollments so pre-registration is required. Contact Sandy Campbell at [email protected] or call (606) 487-3632.