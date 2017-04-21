Mayor Lindon makes Hazard High School academic team Dukes and Duchesses of Hazard

HAZARD — The Hazard High School academic team joined Mayor Jimmy Lindon at City Hall on April 19 for a ceremony to honor the team’s two consecutive regional Governor’s Cup championships. Mayor Lindon spoke with the team and then made each of them Dukes and Duchesses of Hazard.

Duke and Duchess is an honorary title the City of Hazard bestows upon citizens and visitors, who have brightened the town in a special way. Each team member received a certificate to commemorate the honor.

Luke Glaser is the team’s coach. The team members, who are also Hazard’s newest Dukes and Duchesses, are Jonathan Noah Baker, Makenzie Joy Baker, Noah Allen Campbell, Antionette Marie Contento, Alexa Davidson, Edwin Fields, Stacie Nicole Fugate, Erica Brooke Hochstetler, Rianne Kablan, Savannah Corine Miller, Nicholas Ray Mitchell, Andrew Dylan Nickels, Dylan Tran Nguyen, Katie Lynn Pennington, Zoe Elizabeth Pennington, Hannah Shanae Whitaker, James Connor Whitaker, Taylor Jean Williams, Charity Rose Herald and Christian Enoch Holliday.

Sam Neace can be reached at 606-629-3243 or on Twitter @HazardHerald.

Photo by Sam Neace | Mayor Lindon presented the HHS Governor’s Cup team with their Duke and Duchess certificates on April 19 at City Hall. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_HHS_Academics_cmyk-1.jpg Photo by Sam Neace | Mayor Lindon presented the HHS Governor’s Cup team with their Duke and Duchess certificates on April 19 at City Hall.