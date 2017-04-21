Hazard High School speech team finishes an impressive year

HAZARD — The Hazard High School speech team has finished a successful year of competition. The team describes itself as “small but mighty,” and the team’s achievements in 2017 prove that statement to be true.

At the KESDA statewide competition, Hazard High School received the Greynolds Award, which is given for excellence from a team consisting of 20 or fewer competitors. Hazard High School had only five entries in KESDA this year, yet the team still managed to win fourth overall in the small team sweepstakes.

Stacie Fugate received fourth place in the state in Congress at KESDA. Rianne Kablan competed in Impromptu and Broadcasting. Cailyn Deaton participated in Prose. Haylee Teague competed in Poetry. Eleni Karelis also competed in Poetry and Prose, as well as Humorous Interpretation. At the KHSSL state competition, Taylor Williams ranked 2nd in Congress and semi-finaled in Extemp and Improv. Williams also placed fourth in Poetry and semi-finaled in Prose at KESDA. Hannah Whitaker participated in Broadcasting and Debate. Whitaker also played a role in the development of Hazard Middle School’s excellent speech team and judged middle school events.

Hazard High School speech coach, Helen Williams, was named Kentucky NSDA Coach of the Year from Hazard’s district. Taylor Williams will have the honor of competing in two national tournaments this summer. Williams will be part of the National Catholic Forensic League competition, Memorial Day weekend in Louisville and the NSDA National Tournament, which takes place in Birmingham, Alabama this year, starting June 18.

Hazard High School speech team members say they are thankful for the speech team and all it has taught them. They say they have learned many valuable lessons as part of the speech team that will help them throughout life and they will miss the entire Kentucky speech community after high school.

Sam Neace can be reached at 606-629-3243 or on Twitter @HazardHerald.