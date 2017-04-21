Nathan Day promoted to Major by KSP

Frankfort — Nathan Day of Perry County has been promoted to Major by the Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.

Major Day is a 13-year veteran with the department, having worked across the state. In 2016, Day became Regional Commander of Region 4, which is based in London. Now, Day will be serving as Major at KSP Headquarters in Frankfort.

Courtesy photo | Nathan Day has been promoted to Major by KSP and will serve at Headquarters in Frankfort. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Nathan_Day_cmyk.jpg Courtesy photo | Nathan Day has been promoted to Major by KSP and will serve at Headquarters in Frankfort.