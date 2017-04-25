Remains found were human, deputy coroner says

VIPER — The Perry County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the remains found at Bears Lane Cemetery in Viper on April 22 were human remains.

Deputy Coroner Ashley Combs said the Kentucky State Medical Examiner confirmed that the remains were human last week.

Combs identified the remains as a human skull.

The state medical examiner could not determine the sex of the skull, Combs said. According to Combs, the state medical examiner is working with an anthropologist from Tennessee to possibly determine the sex of the human remains.

“We are working as hard as we can to determine who it may be,” said Combs.

Combs said the case is still pending.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

