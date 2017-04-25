The Players win several awards at EKDAS

MANCHESTER — The Perry County Central Commodore Players took home several awards during the ninth annual Eastern Kentucky Dramatic Arts Society’s (EKDAS) high school drama festival. The festival was held on April 15 in Manchester.

The Players competed against eight other high school drama teams from all across the eastern Kentucky region.

They performed “Night of the Living Dead” as their competition piece. The play was the brainchild of student director Dominic Everidge.

The Players Director Phil Neace was awarded the EKDAS Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognized Neace for his commitment to promoting high school drama in eastern Kentucky.

“I’m grateful. It’s a very big honor to me,” said Neace.

Neace said the award was unexpected. He didn’t know he was going to win the lifetime achievement award until at the end of the festival.

Perry County Central High School (PCCHS) senior Austin Burgett and junior Grace Smith were named to the Top Ten All Mountain Cast. The Players were only one of two schools that had more than two performers on the Top Ten All Mountain Cast.

This is Smith’s first time winning an award for drama, “I was really excited about it. It’s nice to have something to show for all those years in drama. I think it is really an honor with how many people are so talented at EKDAS. It’s great to be lumped in with all those people.”

Smith said she was thankful and honored to be named to the top ten all mountain cast.

Burgett said winning an award for drama was the last item on his bucket list he wanted to accomplish before he graduated from PCCHS and left The Players.

“I’ve been working my butt off since I was a freshman. It really shows that hard work pays off,” said Burgett.

Burgett also served as prop master for the play.

He said he loves/hates leaving The Players this year, “I’m going to miss everyone… but new talent needs to blossom.”

Burgett said he is going to miss his castmates. He feels like he will never find better acting partners than Smith and Nick Woods.

Senior Emily Black and junior Destiny Cornett won the best makeup award. This would be The Players’ first time winning an award for best makeup in the company’s history.

Black has been with The Players since her freshman year. She said this was her first chance at doing makeup for The Players. This would be her first drama award.

“Getting an acting award is really cool, but I feel like getting an award for something you physical did like on somebody that is really cool and interesting thing,” said Black.

Cornett was the makeup mistress for “Night of the Living Dead.”

She said she couldn’t have done it without the support of Black and Neace. It was just Cornett and Black doing the makeup at EKDAS.

“I want to thank Neace because the makeup was all thanks to Neace. Anytime we needed more makeup he was like ‘We just need to make an order. Just tell me and we will get it’,” said Cornett.

Cornett said even when it was three days before EKDAS and The Players needed makeup, Neace made sure the crew had what they needed.

Black said her and Cornett have a bond that will never be broken.

“I feel like going through all those trials with Destiny, we have a bond that will never be broken,” said Black.

The entire drama team also won the Best School Spirit award. In order to win this award, high schools had to show judges a strong sense of character, camaraderie and support for the other drama teams.

“The judges appreciated that our students were totally involved in everybody else’s performance and being supportive of them. Also, in between the performances the students are usually interacting. Our kids definitely are the kids that go to other schools’ students and introduce themselves. They also want to know more about the other schools’ productions,” said Neace.

Neace said he was pleased that The Players won the school spirit award, “That’s the type of students we have here.”

Smith, Black, Cornett, and Burgett praised Neace for his dedication and hard work to bringing drama to PCCHS. They said that they’ll probably never find a better director than him.

Next year, The Players will host the 10th annual EKDAS in the auditorium of PCCHS.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald.

Grace Smith (left) and Austin Burgett (right) were named to the Top Ten All Mountain Cast. The Players was one out of two schools that had more than two performers that were named to the Top Ten All Mountain Cast. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_AustinGraceAwards.jpg Grace Smith (left) and Austin Burgett (right) were named to the Top Ten All Mountain Cast. The Players was one out of two schools that had more than two performers that were named to the Top Ten All Mountain Cast. Director Phil Neace being awarded the EKDAS Lifetime Achievement Award. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_PhilNeaceLifetimeAward.jpg Director Phil Neace being awarded the EKDAS Lifetime Achievement Award. Courtesy photos Grace Smith (left) and Austin Burgett (right) performing “Night of the Living Dead” during the EKDAS festival. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_AustinGracePerform.jpg Courtesy photos Grace Smith (left) and Austin Burgett (right) performing “Night of the Living Dead” during the EKDAS festival. Neace was recognized for his efforts in supporting high school theatre through eastern Kentucky. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_LifeTimeNeace.jpg Neace was recognized for his efforts in supporting high school theatre through eastern Kentucky. Emily Black and Destiny Cornett were awarded Best Makeup for “Night of the Living Dead.” This would also be The Players’ first makeup award in the company’s history. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MakeUpTeam.jpg Emily Black and Destiny Cornett were awarded Best Makeup for “Night of the Living Dead.” This would also be The Players’ first makeup award in the company’s history.

