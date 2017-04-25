Finding Innovation in Rural Education Summit

Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative (KVEC) hosted more than 1,500 students and teachers at the FIRE Summit on Wednesday. The FIRE Summit stands for finding innovation in rural education. The FIRE Summit held in Pikeville at The Expo Center on April 12 was an outstanding innovative showcase that highlighted some of the powerful and compelling work taking place in schools, classrooms and communities across our region.

More than 1,500 folks attended the FIRE Summit in person, and 13,542 attended virtually through the www.theholler.org live-stream from 46 states, Canada, England, Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Poland, Sweden, Norway, New Zealand, Portugal, and South Africa. Hazard High School Senior ARI Student Senator Stacie Fugate welcomed the large crowd and provided suggestions for the day- long event.

Nearly one hundred and fifty teachers presented on original learning innovations that ranged from classroom redesign to bio-fuel research to aquaponics to drone tech design, and much, much more. Five teachers from Hazard Independent were among the 150 teacher presentations. Hazard Middle School teachers Ashley Haynes, Britta Coleman, Billie Bowling and RGE Kindergarten teacher Jackie Cornett were learning innovation grant recipients and among the 150 presenters. As a member of the Appalachian Leadership Laboratory, ALL, HMS teacher Cassi Steele, Innovation Coordinator Vivian Carter and HMS sixth grade students presented their research on Student Engagement and Gamification. Hazard High School teachers Maggie Roll and Anne Kuhnen and their students also displayed their Community problem solving project entitled the “The Bulldog Garden” and App created by the Entrepreneurial students, “East Kentucky Job Search APP” for the Smart Phone Job Seekers!” HHS ARI Student Senators Stacie Fugate and Darhla Miles were facilitators for the presentations, in addition to presenting their plan for Hazard High School that focused on student voice, culture and community service at HHS. HMS FRYSC director, Sandra Olinger and HMS teacher Britta Coleman described the benefits of GPS, Girls Planning for Success Club. Hazard Middle School was one of six pilot schools that embarked on the curriculum created by KVEC to empower middle school girls.

Students from across the region performed, displayed solutions to real world challenges, shared their entrepreneurial projects, and demonstrated an incredible range of talent. More than 20 student authors showcased their original work published under the DragonFly Banner. Students engaged in real-time coding challenges and App development in partnership with a regional game development start-up. Student designed and constructed “Tiny Houses” were on display and available for touring prior to the launch of an online auction that will make the program sustainable. New teams of “Tiny House” designers and builders presented their plan before a panel of reviewers and five new projects were awarded for the coming year.

All in all, it was a high energy day that served to reinforce the fact that districts, schools, teachers and students in east Kentucky are truly in the forefront of the movement toward excellence in education – and served as a window to a broad national and international audience into the powerful work underway in our region.

All of the sessions will be archived on www.theholler.com and available for viewing in 10 business days.

Courtesy photos HHS ARI Student Senators Stacie Fugate and Darhla Miles were facilitators for the presentations, in addition to presenting their plan for Hazard High School that focused on student voice, culture and community service at HHS. HMS students in front of the Tiny House at the Fire Summit. Ms. Ashley Haynes and Ms. Cassi Steele with sixth-grade students at the Fire Summit. Hazard High School teachers Maggie Roll and Anne Kuhnen and their students also displayed their Community problem solving project entitled the "The Bulldog Garden" and App created by the Entrepreneurial students, "East Kentucky Job Search APP" for the Smart Phone Job Seekers!"