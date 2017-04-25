HCTC music school student hired at Jenny Wiley

A music student at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music (KSBTM) has already been hired as part of the live band at Jenny Wiley Theatre. Natalie Tomlinson is performing a Broadway musical “The Robber Bridegroom” which runs through Saturday, April 29.

“This is a great opportunity that came along unexpectedly. I’m so excited to be working in the live band in the latest production at the Jenny Wiley Theatre in Pikeville. I believe that most, if not all, of the (amazing) actors are directly from New York. The show runs three to four nights a week, mostly Thursday-Saturday.

The Hazard Community and Technical College student first enrolled at KSBTM for the Fall 2016 semester and will graduate in May 2018. She has enrolled or will enroll in all of the classes required for the Professional Studio Artist program, with a few of those being Recording I-IV, Ensemble, Individual String (she takes fiddle lessons from Kathryn Jenkins and mandolin lessons from Bobby Osborne), Songwriting, Bluegrass Music History, and more. She also is enrolled in HCTC classes, including Biology and Business Management.

“I think that the faculty is great. Every instructor makes each class fun and interesting, and they all definitely have plenty of experience in the music business and are all very talented. I’ve learned so much in my short time there and it’s been an honor to get to learn from everyone.”

Dean Osborne, Director of the KSBTM, noted, “As Director of the KSBTM, I have seen a lot of students come through our doors over the past 10 years, each one having their own story and goals. It is especially rewarding to see a student like Natalie so eager to take on a musical challenge that would intimidate even the most seasoned players. Her skill at a very young age is impressive to say the least, but it is overshadowed by her desire to excel at her craft in every way. This young lady has a great future ahead and we are proud to have her studying with us at the KSBTM.”

Tomlinson has high praise for the music school “I think that the school is great. All of the classes mean something and it’s not something that’s just “required” like a lot of high school classes are. It’s challenging and I feel like everything I’m doing will amount to something. It’s perfect for students that want to get their foot in the door to the music industry, because they’ll be learning from some of the best!

She attributes being hired by Jenny Wiley to some luck. Jenny Wiley Theater had been looking for a fiddle player for a while, and they couldn’t find one! The music director, Brent Mauldin, called KSBTM asking for a fiddle player. Dean Osborne told Tomlinson all of the information about the show and asked her interest in the job. “I immediately said yes, because I’m ready to play just about anywhere at any time! Then, he asked if there were any YouTube videos that could be sent to the music director. I picked my video of “Orange Blossom Special” from the Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival. It seems that after that video was sent, I was hired on the spot!” she said.

She said the experience has been a challenge but she has enjoyed it. “All of the people involved with the production are really nice and they are great at their job. I perform in the live band and we were given the sheet music for 31 songs and I had two days to learn it. My book is 100 pages long. The challenging part of the job is that I’m a bluegrass and country fiddler. The style I play is inspired by fiddlers like Kenny Baker, Curly Ray Cline, Paul Warren, and Tommy Jackson. They played with folks like Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, etc. The music that I’m playing in the show is more like bluegrass music meets classical music, with a New York City twist. Where it’s a musical, there are some instrumentals, but most of it involves the cast singing. I really like everything though. The songs are really catchy. I’ve never heard anything quite like it and I’m always up to try new things!” she noted.

Natalie lives in Harlan County. Her parents are John Bill Tomlinson and Pamela Tomlinson. Her father is a coal miner and mother is a homemaker. She credits her grandfather and Uncle Adrian for teaching her how to play the guitar. She has played the fiddle for 12 years.

She has been in a band consistently for about three years. Her dream is to perform on the Grand Ole Opry, “and I’m determined to do it!”

Courtesy photo Tomlinson is performing a Broadway musical "The Robber Bridegroom" which runs through Saturday, April 29 at Jenny Wiley Theatre.