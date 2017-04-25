Senator Brandon Smith and Rep. Chris Fugate speak to Hazard Perry Chamber of Commerce

HAZARD — The Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting Tuesday at City Hall. The featured speakers at the event were State Rep. Chris Fugate and State Senator Brandon Smith. Both legislators gave updates from the General Assembly and discussed initiatives impacting Perry County.

Fugate gave analysis of House Bill 156, which he sponsored and passed through this year’s legislative session. The new law will designate an ATV trail authority in a 17-county region, one of which is Perry. This authority will oversee the development and maintenance of an ATV trail that, is hoped, to eventually connect throughout all of the participating counties. Fugate also discussed legislation he supports for relief on Coal Assessment Tax, which involves workers compensation insurance. Fugate said the rate paid by coal companies for workers comp insurance raised from 14 percent to 49 percent due to policies that were previously in place.

“I had one of our company’s contact me and say, look, if this doesn’t change, we are going to West Virginia because this is killing us. Their worker’s comp went from $221 thousand a year to $541 thousand a year, just like that.”

Fugate claimed that the new legislation put the coal industry back with all other businesses in the state at a rate of 14 percent, which, Fugate said, prevented some of the companies from moving because of inability to pay the inflated rate.

Fugate also spoke about working with Mayor Lindon and the Hazard City Commission on proposed projects to improve the road leading to the airport and run gas lines into the Industrial Park. According to Fugate, among his talks with the Mayor and City Commission, are plans to hopefully extend the airport’s landing strip an additional 1,000 feet.

Senator Smith claimed that this year’s legislative session will be remembered as the Chamber of Commerce session because, according to Smith, chambers of commerce in the state received everything they had asked for from the General Assembly. Smith told the audience, “We are seeing Kentucky get serious about business.”

Smith talked about Toyota’s recent announcement to expand the corporation in Kentucky and touted a bill he sponsored and plans to reintroduce in Frankfort that would toughen punishments for people caught littering in the state. Smith also revealed his aspiration to try and make Buckhorn Lake an official recreation area. Smith said such a designation would lift restrictions about water levels at the lake that cause the lake to receive fewer tourists at certain times of the year. As of now, the lake does not have this designation and the plan is still in the process of trying to get the support needed.

Smith closed by recognizing Rep. Fugate’s work in establishing an endowment for coal severance tax money. This endowment, according to Smith, will narrow the scope of coal severance money down to the counties that actually are producing coal. However, he also indicated that the greatest effects of this endowment will take some time to manifest because the endowment must be structured properly.

“If only somebody had done this back in the seventies, imagine the benefits we would be seeing from it now,” Smith said.

Judge Exec. Scott Alexander also addressed the meeting. Among the topics Alexander discussed, was the joint plan currently being proposed to try and establish a drone port in Perry County. Alexander said the plan holds potential because there currently are no commercial drone ports in the United States. Alexander also sees the project as having long term benefits.

“Drones is here to stay,” said Alexander, “I had a meeting with AEP, and they talked about how they use drones in mapping. When Amazon said they were going to start using drones for home delivery, everybody thought they was crazy. Now, they are starting to do that. I think the best part is, when we get these companies here, we get to have our own interactions. I think it will really open up economic opportunity.”

Alexander gave an update on events being planned for the Perry County Fair in June. Mayor Jimmy Lindon also addressed the Chamber. “Our potential for growth is unreal,” Lindon said of the plans for the drone port. “This is going to be exciting.”

Lindon also said the state office building behind Hardee’s downtown is on schedule to open in October or November. The building will house the EPA office and food stamp office, plus whatever other develops arise. Lindon also informed the Chamber that workers are currently cleaning the parking structure downtown, as the structure prepares to host this year’s Founder’s Day Celebration.

The Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. in City Hall.

Sam Neace can be contacted at 606-629-3243 or on Twitter @HazardHerald.

Photo by Sam Neace | Chamber members listened as the district’s state legislators spoke about this year’s session. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Chamber_cmyk-1.jpg Photo by Sam Neace | Chamber members listened as the district’s state legislators spoke about this year’s session.