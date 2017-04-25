Public attends open house at Care Cottage in Hazard

HAZARD — The Care Cottage in Hazard held its open house Monday. Care Cottage Children’s Advocacy Center serves child victims of sexual and physical abuse in Perry, Letcher, Knott, Leslie, Breathitt, Lee, Owsley and Wolfe Counties.

Folks from the community had the opportunity to see this facility, which offers quality and comfortable care to abused children. Local officials were present, along with interested community members. The center operates through grants and offers forensic interviews, medical exams, advocacy and counseling, as well as community education.

“We are one of 15 child advocacy centers in the state,” said Executive Director Pamela Carey, “If a child has been abused we will set up an appointment for a forensic interview. We arrange the steps where the child doesn’t have to tell the story over and over again.”

Carey said the center has partnered with Mt. Comp to provide therapy for children in need. The center offers a comfortable space to help abused children with each part of the process.

Studies show that one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused by their 18th birthdays. The Care Cottage operates through the Kentucky River Children’s Advocacy Center. Care Cottage is located at 465 Cedar Street in Hazard. More information can be found at carecottage.org.

Sam Neace can be reached at 606-629-3243 or on Twitter @HazardHerald.

Photo by Sam Neace | Care Cottage is located at 465 Cedar Street in Hazard. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Care_Cottage_cmyk.jpg Photo by Sam Neace | Care Cottage is located at 465 Cedar Street in Hazard.