KRCC offers support for autism

HAZARD — There’s a good chance you know someone who has autism.

According to the Autism Speaks website, autism affects 1 in 68 individuals.

With offices in eight counties, Kentucky River Community Care (KRCC) is the region’s largest community mental health center and has grown to offer several programs that work with families and individuals with autism to improve their quality of life.

“Our occupational therapy services help our clients maximize their independence by helping them develop daily living skills,” said Angelia Begley, a family nurse practitioner at KRCC’s Crossroads Health Center. “They can help clients in the recovery process from stroke, traumatic brain injuries, developmental and intellectual disabilities, and of course, autism spectrum disorder.”

April is Autism Awareness Month and Occupational Therapy Month.

According to The Kentucky Commission on Autism Spectrum Disorders, in 2014-2015, 5,793 or 5.92% of children with disabilities, ages 3-21, who received special education services had autism. That’s up from 1,032 or 1.09% of children in 2000.

“I’m excited to be offering services here, because there are very little services for kids in this area, especially for kids with autism, ADHD, and sensory processing,” said Kristina Elam, KRCC’s new doctor of occupational therapy.

“When I worked in Lexington, a lot of my caseload was from here, and they were driving (all that way) because there wasn’t anything here at the time,” she continued. “I’m hoping the more people who realize we have these services, the more kids that we can see.”

Elam, who previously worked at Cardinal Hill, has her office at KRCC’s Breathitt Outpatient facility in Jackson, where she provides services Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Fridays, Elam travels to KRCC’s new Crossroads primary care clinic in Hazard to provide services there.

Elam sees clients of all ages – children, teens, and adults. Along with Elam, Occupational Therapist Jenna Patton (also at Crossroads in Hazard) serves people in the community who have autism, ADHD, developmental delays, psychiatric disorders, and other issues that may cause them to have trouble communicating or interacting with others.

The therapists help them develop interests, activities, and skills that will aid them in leading a normal, more self-determined life. These are often things that people take for granted, like brushing your teeth, making a bed, getting in and out of the shower safely, etc.

In addition, the therapists teach their clients – all of whom suffer from developmental, social, physical, or emotional problems – techniques on how to function more safely and independently during their typical daily activities.

“I just want the people who come to see me leave with a higher level of function and independence, and I want them to be safe, happy, and satisfied with their lives,” Patton said.

Whereas Patton focuses on the health and wellness aspects of the clients, Elam does more with sensory regulation and behavioral health.

“We’re offering these services close to home,” Elam said. “I feel like the people here can get just as good of services here as they could get in Lexington.”

To schedule an appointment with Elam or Patton, patients must first submit a referral from their KRCC therapist. KRCC has a team of therapists that specializes in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and can determine the need for occupational therapy services.

For more information about these and other services, contact KRCC at 606-436-5761 or call Crossroads Health Center at 606-435-1741.

Mindy Miller is a multimedia writer for Kentucky River Community Care.

Courtesy photo KRCC’c Occupational Therapists (left) Jenna Patton and (right) Kristina Elam. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Jenna-Kristina-1.jpg Courtesy photo KRCC’c Occupational Therapists (left) Jenna Patton and (right) Kristina Elam.