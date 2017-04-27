HCTC hosts USA Drone Port Announcement

HAZARD — Local leaders from government agencies and organizations joined together at the Hazard Community and Technical Campus (HCTC) to announce USA Drone Port, a national unmanned robotic research and development center on April 24.

Folks gathered at the Jolly Classroom Center on HCTC’s campus at 1 p.m. on April 24 to hear the major economic development project.

The project aims to bring a center that will house facilities for drone research, testing, training, advanced manufacturing, and education. Inventors, technicians, students, and manufacturers will all have a workspace dedicated to working, testing, flying, and rebuilding drones.

Local leaders say the center would bring much-needed jobs to eastern Kentucky. They estimate at least 500 jobs being created if the USA Drone Port is built.

Director of Operations for the USA Drone Port Bart Massey had this to say about the center, “The National Unmanned Robotic Research and Development Center will host an amazing array of equipment for our customers to use all in one location for invention, innovation, and education. We are excited for the future of our region.”

Several sites within Perry and Knott Counties are being considered for the USA Drone Port facility. Both land and aquatic sites are being considered.

The partners for the USA Drone Port include the Perry and Knott County Fiscal Courts, HCTC, Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative (KVEC), and the Wendell Ford Airport.

President of HCTC Dr. Jennifer Lindon said HCTC is optimistic about the future of eastern Kentucky.

“The drone technology and research center will allow many opportunities for the region to step out as a leader in today’s technology-driven world,” said Lindon.

Lindon said HCTC is committed to working with the partners of USA Drone Port to help develop a state-of-the-art, high-tech training center. Lindon also said HCTC is committed to assisting the partners in the creation fo jobs of the future.

According to partners for the proposed port, the port will have a 3,500-foot runway that will be capable of landing drones. The port will also offer circular pads for smaller drones.

The Wendell Ford Airport would be instrumental in providing opportunities for potential clients to fly and test the drones, partners say.

By bringing this facility to eastern Kentucky, the partners hope USA Drone Port would bolster the economically stressed region by creating high paying jobs and engaging national and international robotic manufacturers. Those manufacturers could potentially spend their money here in eastern Kentucky. Partners hope the manufacturers even to decide to open satellite offices in this region.

The facility could also help out of work coal miners get back in the workforce, the partners say. With the involvement of KVEC, education could teach high school students the skills needed for careers in the growing drone and robotics industry.

“The launch of the USA Drone Port will enable students, educators, and schools to connect the powerful innovations taking place in our classrooms to one of the most significant and expanding industries in the world. We strongly believe that this launch is a remarkable moment in time that will concretely and positively impact the future for our youth and the future of our entire region,” said Executive Director of KVEC Jeff Hawkins.

Perry County Judge-Executive said Perry County is ready to move forward and bring this high-tech industry here.

“The USA Drone Port Center will be the first of its kind in the nation, position Perry County to be first in Kentucky and the nation in the development, improvement, and testing of unmanned robotic vehicle technology,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

Because of the collaboration of KVEC, HCTC, Wendell H. Ford Airport Board, and the Knott and Perry County Fiscal Courts, Alexander believes this drone port will bring significant economic impact to eastern Kentucky.

“We are painting our own picture,” said Alexander.

Aerospace products are Kentucky’s biggest export. The state ranks second in the United States’s export of aerospace products.

According to a news release, the Unmanned Aircraft Industry global market in 2015 was $11.3 billion. It is estimated to reach 140 billion over the course of the next 10 years.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

Courtesy photo Leaders from local governments and organizations gathered April 24 to announce USA Drone Port. The proposed drone port could bring high-paying jobs to eastern Kentucky. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_LocalLeadersDronePort-1.jpg Courtesy photo Leaders from local governments and organizations gathered April 24 to announce USA Drone Port. The proposed drone port could bring high-paying jobs to eastern Kentucky.

The center could bring several hundred jobs to the region