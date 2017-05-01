HMS English teacher gets United Way grant to buy tablets

HAZARD — United Way of Southeastern Kentucky presented a check Friday for $1,500 to Missy Clemons, seventh grade English teacher at Hazard Middle School. The money will purchase new tablets for Clemons’s students to use in class.

Clemons wrote the grant proposal herself. United Way of Southeastern Kentucky board member Scott Blair delivered the check.

United Way’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good. Much of United Way’s work focuses on helping schools across the globe.

