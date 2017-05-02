HCTC graduation is May 6 at Perry County Central High School

Hazard Community and Technical College will hold graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 6 in the John Combs Arena at Perry County Central High School, at 10 a.m. with student speaker Sarah Callihan.

A total of 628 students are receiving a total of 1,528 credentials. Associate in arts, associate in fine arts, associate in science, and associate in applied science degrees will be awarded along with diplomas and certificates. The ceremony includes all graduates for the 2016-17 academic year – those who graduated in August and December and those who will graduate May 6.

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon noted, “Graduation for many of us is the happiest day of the year. It is refreshing to so many who have accomplished their goal. We are confident in the education we have provided these students and we expect to see great contributions from them in the future.”