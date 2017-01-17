Smith excels at representing this region

Dear Editor,

State Senator Brandon Smith is doing a fine job representing your region of the state. I know this personally because I had the opportunity to work with him in Frankfort the first week of the 2017 legislative session. Sen. Smith sponsored a bill to ban late-term abortions. You would think this was already outlawed. Sadly, it wasn’t. Sen. Smith was the lead sponsor of this bill. He was also the biggest target by pro-abortion groups and hostile media.

I testified on behalf of SB 5, the Pain-capable Unborn Child Protection Act, with Sen. Smith in front of two legislative committees. He presented a compelling case as to why the law was needed. He spoke respectfully and persuasively to the issue and remained calm even while opponents rudely interrupted him. As a result of his leadership, the bill passed both the state House and Senate by wide margins and was signed into law by Gov. Bevin. I and my organization consider Sen. Smith a friend of life and a friend of the Commonwealth.

Sincerely yours,

Richard Nelson

Executive Director

The Commonwealth Policy Center