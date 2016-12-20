Lady Dawgs suffer winless week

The Hazard Lady Bulldogs played but a pair of games this week. They opened on the road at Clay County, and finished at home against Corbin.

Things did not go the Lady Bulldogs way in their game with Clay County. They fell behind early to the Lady Tigers, and just could not find a way to battle back.

When the smoke had clear, Hazard came up short on a 46-75 score. Desiree Sturgill led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 14 points. (Hazard: Hayley Caudill 13 and 5 rebounds, Olivia Holland 6 and 8 rebounds, Cameran Howard 2 and 4 rebounds, Desiree Sturgill 14 and 3 rebounds, Destiny Walker 6 and 3 rebounds and Kiara Walker 5 and 7 rebounds).

In their final game of the week, the Lady Bulldogs hosted the Lady Redhounds of Corbin. The contest was a nail-bitting to and fro event.

Hazard took a 10-5 lead with two minutes remaining in the first period, only to see Corbin go on a run and take the 11-10 lead. By the time the horn sounded, the Lady Bulldogs were up 15-11.

With time running out in the half, Hazard sat on a slim 18-17 lead. The final two minutes were action packed, with the two teams heading to the locker room tied.

Corbin began to build a small lead in the third period, and at one point hit the double-digit mark. But again, no lead was safe in this game.

Hazard came storming back in the final period, and had a chance to win in the closing moments. However, the Lady Redhounds were strong on the free throw line, and completed the 56-52 win over the Lady Bulldogs. (no stats were provided for this game).

