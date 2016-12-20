Perry holds off Cordia rally

Last Monday, the Perry County Central Commodores hosted the Cordia Lions. The Commodores managed to stay one step ahead of the Lions throughout the game, and held off a late rally to take the 84-80 win.

The Commodores came out hot in the first period and jumped out to the 22-16 lead. The Lions picked up the pace in the second period, and began to shave some points off the Perry Central lead. The Commodores managed to keep the lead going into the break, leading 39-35.

Perry Central came out for the second half and put up their best numbers of the game. The effort sent them into the final frame leading 64-54.

The Lions refused to go away in the final period, and made a serious run at the Commodore lead. Perry Central was able to weather the storm, and came away with the 84-80 win. Richard Cornett helped lead the way with 21 points (hitting 10 of 10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter).

Perry Central (84) Chandler Caudill 6 (1 assist, 4 rebounds and 1 block), Richard Cornett 21 (4 assists and 3 rebounds), Jacob Woolum 5 (2 rebounds), Damon Tobler 18 (3 assists, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks), Jayden Neace 2 (1 assist, 1 steal and 3 rebounds), Noah Back 11 (1 assist, 1 steal, 1 rebound and 1 block), Austin Hill 17 (2 assists, 1 steal and 2 rebounds) and Sam Turner 4 (1 assist and 2 rebounds).

Cordia (80) Mercado 21, Keita 4, Henry 8, McDonald 24, Reed 13 and Frazier 10.

