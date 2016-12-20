Commodores get past high flying Eagles

On Friday, the Perry County Central Commodores (3-1) hosted the Johnson Central Golden Eagles (6-0). The Commodores were able to work their way to an early lead, and then fended off several runs by the Golden Eagles before taking the 87-81 win.

Perry Central opened the game with a lead, behind some deadly outside shooting. At the horn, the Commodores were up 26-18.

The Commodores cooled off in the second period, allowing the Eagles to chip away at the lead. Perry Central ended the period well, and went into the locker room with the 40-34 advantage.

Johnson Central made several serious runs in the second half, with each being met by a Perry Central counter attack. The Commodores finished the third period with the 59-50 lead, and went on to win the contest by the final tally of 87-81.

Perry Central (87) Chandler Caudill 12 (2 assists and 3 rebounds), Richard Cornett 10 (3 assists, 1 steal and 6 rebounds), Jacob Woolum 6 (1 assist and 3 rebounds), Damon Tobler 19 (8 assists, 1 steal, 13 rebounds and 2 blocks), Jayden Neace 5 (3 rebounds), Noah Back 19 (2 assists and 1 steal), and Austin Hill 16 (5 rebounds).

Johnson Central (81) Davis 3, Crace 25, Blair 31, Rice 13, Collins 4 and Ferral 2.

