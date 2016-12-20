Commodores survive Dawg attack

On Saturday, the Hazard Bulldogs hosted the Perry County Central Commodores in their first meeting of the year. The game was close at first, with the Commodores then taking a big lead. The Bulldogs then finished with a flurry, but could not complete the comeback as Perry Central survived the attack 70-64.

The game was very close in the first period, with Perry Central taking the 17-14 lead. The Commodores’ Noah Back heated up in the second period, completing the half with six “3”s, and leading Perry Central to the 40-20 halftime advantage.

Perry Central pushed the margin to 26 points in the third period, and then went on cruise control. However, Hazard was not finished, and began a strong comeback bid. Going into the final period, Hazard had cut the lead to 17 (53-36).

The Bulldogs got aggressive on the defensive end, and began to rack up some fouls, putting the Commodores on the line. Perry Central was unable to convert at the free throw line, allowing Hazard to continue to erase their deficit.

With less than two minutes remaining to play, Hazard had cut the lead to ten (61-51). The Bulldogs would eventually cut the margin to a single basket, but the Commodores began to hit their free throws, allowing them to take the 70-64 win.

Perry Central (70) Chandler Caudill 4 (2 assists, 1 steal and 2 rebounds), Richard Cornett 14 (2 assists, 1 rebound and 2 blocks), Damon Tobler 16 (6 assists, 1 steal, 5 rebounds and 1 block), Noah Back 23 (4 assists, 1 rebound and 1 block), Austin Hill 11 (1 assist and 2 rebounds) and Sam Turner 2 (1 assist and 3 rebounds).

Hazard (64) Wade Pelfrey 10, Ryan Smith 17, Jacob Johnson 5, Cheikh Ndiaye 9, Chase Pennington 14 and Reece Fletcher 9. (no other stats were provided by Hazard).

