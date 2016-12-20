Lady Dores remain undefeated on the season

The Perry County Central Lady Commodores played a trio of games over the past week. The Lady Commodores took victories in all three games, setting their record at 5-0. At this point, Perry Central is averaging 87.2 ppg, while giving up just 59.2 ppg, for an average win of 28 ppg.

Perry Central opened the week with Lynn Camp. The Lady Commodores hit the continuous clock in the second period, and then went on cruise control.

The game would end quietly with the Lady Commodores posting a 76-31 win. Sydni Hall led the way for Perry Central with 27 points. (Perry Central: Tayler Brewer 2 and 2 rebounds, Makayla Burris 8 and 3 rebounds, Cassidy Fields 11 and 8 rebounds, Sydni Hall 27 and 6 rebounds, Natalie Halcomb 2 and Lindsey Proffitt 26 and 6 rebounds).

In their second game, the Lady Commodores traveled to Lee County to take on the Lady Bobcats. This game proved to be much closer than some might expect, with the Lady Commodores slipping out of Beattyville with the 82-74 win. Lindsey Proffitt led the way for Perry Central with 36 points on the night. (Perry Central: Makayla Burris 4 and 3 rebounds, Madison Eversole 5 and 5 rebounds, Cassidy Fields 9 and 8 rebounds, Sydni Hall 25 and 2 rebounds, Jamie Pollard 3 and 4 rebounds and Lindsey Proffitt 36 and 6 rebounds).

Perry Central ended their week on the road at Powell County. The Lady Commodores had little trouble doing away with the Lady Pirates as they led from start to finish, taking the 90-54 win. (No stats were provided for this game).

