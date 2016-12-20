Wildcats give way to Panthers

Early last week, the Buckhorn Wildcats hosted the Knox Central Panthers. The game was close throughout the first half, but was taken over by the Panthers down the stretch.

Buckhorn came out hot, picking up all but one of the field goals from behind the arch. The timely shooting allowed the Wildcats to end the period tied at 19.

The Panthers began to distance themselves from the Wildcats in the second period. Midway through the period, Buckhorn was within four points (32-28), but some cold shooting allowed Knox Central to go into the locker room with the 42-30 advantage.

The Panthers continued to add to their lead in the second half, reaching the 20 point mark in the third quarter. The Wildcats were able to avoid the 30-point mark by going on a late rally. Unfortunately, they could not complete the comeback, falling 81-65.

Buckhorn (65) Danny Abner 2, Austin Bennett 15 (1 rebound), Shannon Blank 2 (4 rebounds), Donavan Engle 17 (6 rebounds), Jared Griffith 4 (2 rebounds), Daniel Hurley 6 (3 rebounds), Austin Morris 11 (1 rebound) and Nicholas Stidham 8

