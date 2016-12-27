Commodores fall to Cardinals, end tourney on sour note

The Perry County Central Commodores concluded their appearance at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic with the South Laurel Cardinals. Again, the Commodores would fall behind early, and struggled to get back into the game.

Perry Central struggled from the field in the first period, and concluded the frame trailing 17-12. The second period was not kind to the Commodores as well, leaving them on the short end of a 40-26 score.

Despite a valiant effort in the third period, the Commodores were not able to cut away at a significant amount of the Cardinals lead in the third period (54-44). South Laurel was able to put the finishing touches on the game in the fourth quarter, relegating Perry Central to a 1-2 record in the tournament with the 72-55 loss.

Perry Central (55) Daon Tobler 15 (10 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals and 3 blocks), Noah Back 16 (3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals), Richard Cornett 8 (1 rebound), Chandler Caudill 7 (3 rebounds), Sam Turner 2 (3 rebounds) Jayden Neace 5 (1 rebound), Jacob Woolum 2 (1 steal), Prince Anosika (6 rebounds and 2 blocks) and Idris Akinyeni 2 (1 rebound and 1 block).

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at cpsports@gmail.com

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Commodore senior Damon Tobler has quickly become the leader of the team. At the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic, Tobler had 57 points and 30 rebounds in the three game set. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0142.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Commodore senior Damon Tobler has quickly become the leader of the team. At the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic, Tobler had 57 points and 30 rebounds in the three game set. Perry Central Junior Noah Back has established himself as a deep threat, going for 49 points in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0181.jpg Perry Central Junior Noah Back has established himself as a deep threat, going for 49 points in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.