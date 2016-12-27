Bulldogs roll over Bobcats in early week event

Early this week, the Hazard Bulldogs hosted the Breathitt County Bobcats. The game was close in the early going, but Hazard managed to pull away midway through the game for the 80-70 win.

Hazard struggled getting out of the blocks, but managed to post a 14-5 lead at the end of the first period. The second period saw Breathitt County eventually take the lead, however, a late rally by the Bulldogs sent them to the locker room with the 33-24 lead.

Early in the third period, the Bobcats managed another run at the lead, but again, the quarter ended with Hazard on top (47-42). Early in the fourth quarter, Breathitt County again evened the game, but Hazard rallied down the stretch for the 80-70 win.

Hazard (80) Wade Pelfrey 4, Ryan Smith 17, Jacob Johnson 26, Cheikh Ndiaye 10, Chase Pennington 8, Logan Hall 6, Reece Fletcher 8 and Kkylar Pelfrey 2.

Breathitt Co. (70) Little 34, Barnett 11, O’Hair 4, Parks 2, Griffith 2, Fraley 9, Stacy 3 and Thatcher 5.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at cpsports@gmail.com

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Jacob Johnson drains a shot from outside. Johnson had 26 points in the Bulldogs’ 80-70 win over Breathitt County. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0122.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Jacob Johnson drains a shot from outside. Johnson had 26 points in the Bulldogs’ 80-70 win over Breathitt County. Hazard’s Skylar Pelfrey muscles his way into the paint for an easy basket. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0141.jpg Hazard’s Skylar Pelfrey muscles his way into the paint for an easy basket. Bulldog point-guard Wade Pelfrey slides past the Breathitt County defender for two of his 8 points. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0148.jpg Bulldog point-guard Wade Pelfrey slides past the Breathitt County defender for two of his 8 points. Hazard’s Logan Hall gets behind the Breathitt County defense for two of his 6 points. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0184-1.jpg Hazard’s Logan Hall gets behind the Breathitt County defense for two of his 6 points.