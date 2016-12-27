Lady Commodores open tourney with win

By Tony McGuire

Over the holiday, the Perry County Central Lady Commodores traveled to Tennessee to participate in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic. First up for the Lady Commodores would be the Sevier County Lady Bears.

The Lady Commodores got off to a good start, putting the Lady Bears down 14-8 in the first quarter. The Lady Bears would turn the tables on Perry Central in the second quarter, leaving the Lady Commodores with a one-point lead at the half (24-23).

Sevier County would stun Perry Central in the third period, holding them to a single field goal, and putting them down 32-27 going into the final quarter. However, the Lady Commodores would respond by doubling their tally with a 27 point frame. The rally gave the Lady Commodores the 54-44 win.

Perry Central (54) Sydni Hall 17, Lindsey Proffitt 25, Madison Eversole 4, Makayla Burris 4, Cassidy Fields 2, and Jamie Pollard 2.

