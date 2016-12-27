Perry Central drops first game of the season

By Tony McGuire

In their second game of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic, the Perry County Central Lady Commodores took on the Lady Bisons of Station Camp, Tennessee. The Lady Commodores fell behind early in this contest, and struggled to catch up. In the end, the Lady Commodores fell 54-49.

Perry Central fell behind early, and ended the first period trailing 15-10. The deficit continued to grow in the second period, sending the Lady Commodores into the locker room trailing 36-26.

Despite a strong defensive effort in the third period, the Lady Commodores were unable to make up any ground on the Lady Bisons (47-36). Perry Central final wore down their opponent in the fourth quarter, but it would be too little, too late as they fell by the final count of 54-49.

Perry Central (49) Sydni Hall 16, Lindsey Proffitt 19, Madison Eversole 5, Cassidy Fields 5 and Jamie Pollard 4.

