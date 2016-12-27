Lady Commodores conclude tournament with win

The Perry County Central Lady Commodores ended their Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic tournament run with the Lady Blue Devils of Gate City. The win over the Lady Blue Devils lifted the Lady Commodores to a 2-1 record in the tournament.

Perry Central started the game with a stellar defensive stance, holding Gate City without a field goal in the frame (7-1). The pace picked up considerably in the second quarter, with the Lady Commodores going into the break with the 27-18 advantage.

The Lady Blue Devils controlled the tempo in the second half, and outscored the Lady Commodores in each of the frames. However, the differential would be but one point per quarter, leaving Perry Central with the 55-48 win.

Perry Central (55) Sydni Hall 15, Lindsey Proffitt 33, Makayla Burris 2 and Cassidy Fields 7.

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald The Perry Central Lady Commodores went 2-1 in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic. Junior forward Lindsey Proffitt led the Lady Commodores with 77 points in the tournament. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0098.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald The Perry Central Lady Commodores went 2-1 in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic. Junior forward Lindsey Proffitt led the Lady Commodores with 77 points in the tournament. Freshman point-guard Sydni Hall has guided the Lady Commodores to a 7-1 record this season, and finished the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic with 48 points in three games. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0273.jpg Freshman point-guard Sydni Hall has guided the Lady Commodores to a 7-1 record this season, and finished the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic with 48 points in three games.