Jaguars scratch Bulldogs from WYMT

The Hazard Bulldogs took on the North Laurel Jaguars in the consolation round of the WYMT tournament. The Bulldogs started strong, and kept the game close. However, later in the game, the Jaguars began to pull away.

Hazard was able to keep pace in the first period, only giving up the lead late in the period (14-12). Midway through the second period, North Laurel began to pull away, and by the time the game went to the intermission, the Bulldogs were down 33-25.

North Laurel exploded in the third period, breaking the double-digit margin, and putting Hazard down 60-40. The Bulldogs struggled to erase their deficit in the fourth period, with the Jaguars holding strong to their lead. Hazard eventually fell by the final score of 72-44.

Hazard (44) Ryan Smith 13, Cheikh Ndiaye 8, Wade Pelfrey 4, Jacob Johnson 6, Chase Pennington 5, Reece Fletcher 4 and Logan Hall 4.

North Laurel (72) Broughton 21, Sizemore 16, Gray 21, Nicely 1, Asher 10, Osbourne 3, Gaynor 2, Rader 2 and Oster 2.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at cpsports@gmail.com

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Ryan Smith picks up an easy bucket during the opening round of the WYMT tournament. Smith finished the game with 13 points. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0014.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Ryan Smith picks up an easy bucket during the opening round of the WYMT tournament. Smith finished the game with 13 points. Hazard’s Jacob Johnson powers his way to two points during the opening round of the WYMT tournament. Johnson had 6 points in the Bulldogs’ 72-44 loss. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0037.jpg Hazard’s Jacob Johnson powers his way to two points during the opening round of the WYMT tournament. Johnson had 6 points in the Bulldogs’ 72-44 loss. Hazard’s Logan Hall goes above the North Laurel defense for two of his 4 points during the WYMT tournament. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0046-1.jpg Hazard’s Logan Hall goes above the North Laurel defense for two of his 4 points during the WYMT tournament.