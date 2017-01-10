Commodores swat Hornets

The Perry County Central Commodores hooked up with the Magoffin County Hornets in the second round of the WYMT Mountain Classic. The Commodores took control of the game from the opening tip, and raced to the 69-39 win.

It was all Perry Central in the first period as the Commodores hit a double-digit lead only minutes into the frame. The Commodores ended the period with a commanding 19-5 lead.

Magoffin County found their range in the second period, and began to chip away at the Perry Central lead. The Commodores were able to preserve part of their lead, and went into the locker room with a 30-22 advantage.

Both teams played well in the third period, with Perry Central extending their lead back to double-digits. With eight minutes left to play, the Commodores sat atop a 52-39 lead.

The Commodores’ defense stymied the Hornets in the fourth quarter, and left them without a single point. Perry Central moved into the championship game with the 69-39 win.

Perry Central (69) Chandler Caudill 2, Richard Cornett 6, Damon Tobler 25, Jayden Neace 3, Idris Akinyeni 9, Noah Back 11, Austin Hill 7 and Prince Anosike 6.

