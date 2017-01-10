Lady Commodores fall in opening round of WYMT

The Perry County Central Lady Commodores opened the WYMT tournament with the Lady Jaguars of North Laurel. The Lady Commodores were undersized in the contest, but played even with the Lady Jaguars. The undoing of Perry Central would be the deficit of the third quarter.

The game went back-and-forth throughout the first period, with North Laurel taking the 20-17 lead. Perry Central’s press began to take its toll in the second period, allowing the Lady Commodores to eventually take the lead, and go into the locker room with the 33-29 advantage.

The Jaguars came out strong in the third period, and quickly erased their deficit, and began to pull away. Perry Central went down 56-52 going into the final frame.

The Lady Commodores went down by double-digits on a couple occasions in the fourth quarter, but battled their way back to a single basket. Time ran out before they could make a comeback rally. Perry Central moved to the consolation bracket with the 77-72 loss.

Perry Central (72) Sydni Hall 28, Lindsay Proffitt 30, Jamie Pollard 5, Makayla Burris 2 and Cassidy Fields 7.

