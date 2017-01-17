Volleyball getting a head start in county

Volleyball is getting a head start in Perry County. A youth league made up of middle school girls from the Perry County schools has been formed, and participating in a league at the Knott County Sportsplex.

The Xplosion travel team has not only been participating in the Sportsplex league, but have traveled to Lexington to play in tournaments around the city. Coach Chris Williams said, “This is the most dedicated group I have ever worked with. They have traded the “Me” for “We”, and it is really paying off. I look forward to seeing their continued growth and progress through the remainder of the season.”

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at cpsports@gmail.com

Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Back Row Front to Left: Samantha Stidham, Tiffany Williams, Madison Smith, Jaden Fields, Jayden Collins, Madison Irvin Front Row Left to Right: Ryann Brashear, Katelyn Cornett, Madison Eldridge, Rachel Feltner, Cydney Banks, Danielle Patrick Missing in Team Picture: Madison Baker