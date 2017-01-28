Lady Bulldogs hold off Lady Bobcats

On Saturday, the Hazard Lady Bulldogs (7-10) hosted the Lee County Lady Bobcats (17-4) in a matinee at Memorial Gym. The game was close throughout, with the Lady Bulldogs taking a late lead, and holding off the final charge by the Lady Bobcats for the 56-51 win.

The two teams battled for control of the tempo in the first quarter, with neither giving any quarter. The horn ending the period sounded with the pair knotted at 13.

Little changed in the second period as neither was willing to back down. Lee County was able to edge Hazard in the period, and went to the locker room with the 29-28 advantage.

The Lady Bulldogs’ defense paved the way to the lead in the third period as they were able to pick up several easy buckets in transition. Hazard entered the final frame with a 44-40 lead.

Lee County quickly tied the game in the fourth quarter, and eventually took the lead. However, Hazard would not be out done as they went on a rally spurred on from behind the arc.

With a little over a minute remaining to play, Hazard was up 54-50. The Lady Bulldogs were able to avoid the Lady Bobcats’ defense, and quietly ran out the clock to claim the 56-51 win.

Hazard (56) Hayley Caudill 15, Desiree Sturgill 14, Destiny Walker 5, Olivia Holland 14, Kiara Walker 4 and Cameran Howard 4.

Lee Co. (51) Henry 21, Tipton 4, Kash 19, Ross 5 and Estes 2.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at cpsorts@gmail.com

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Hayley Caudill outruns the Lee County defense for two of her 15 points. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Bobcats 56-51 on Saturday. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0001.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Hayley Caudill outruns the Lee County defense for two of her 15 points. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Bobcats 56-51 on Saturday. Hazard’s Cameran Howard goes to the floor for a loose ball during a game with Lee County. Howard had 4 points in the 56-51 win. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0040-1.jpg Hazard’s Cameran Howard goes to the floor for a loose ball during a game with Lee County. Howard had 4 points in the 56-51 win. Hazard’s Desiree Sturgill takes the baseline on the Lee County defense. Sturgill had 14 points in the 56-51 win. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0049.jpg Hazard’s Desiree Sturgill takes the baseline on the Lee County defense. Sturgill had 14 points in the 56-51 win. Hazard’s Olivia Holland takes a short jumper in the lane for two of her 14 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ 56-51 win over the Lady Bobcats. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0059-1.jpg Hazard’s Olivia Holland takes a short jumper in the lane for two of her 14 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ 56-51 win over the Lady Bobcats. Hazard’s Kiara Walker is fouled on her way to the rim. Walker had 4 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ 56-51 win over Lee County. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0061.jpg Hazard’s Kiara Walker is fouled on her way to the rim. Walker had 4 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ 56-51 win over Lee County.