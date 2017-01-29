Commodores roll over Bulldogs

On Saturday, the Perry County Central Commodores (15-7) hosted the Hazard Bulldogs (9-8) in their second meeting of the season. The Commodores took the first meeting in Memorial Gym 70-64.

Perry Central’s defense set the tone in the opening quarter as they limited the number of looks Hazard got at the goal. The Commodores held the Bulldogs to a single field goal in the opening frame, and held the 24-6 lead at the horn.

Shortly into the second period, the Commodores sent their fourth player to the bench with multiple fouls, opening up the middle for the Bulldogs. Hazard outscored Perry Central in the period, but still went into the locker room trailing 36-19.

With their starters back in the contest, Perry Central went back to work in the opening minutes of the third period. The Commodores took a 20 point advantage early in the third period, and then went on cruise control. With eight minutes remaining in the game, Perry Central held the 59-32 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Commodores quickly went to their bench to close out the game. The Bulldogs made a brief run in the final minutes, but could not make a serious run at the Commodores. Perry Central went on to win the game by the final tally of 73-46.

Perry Central (73) Chandler Caudill 5, Richard Cornett 5, Jacob Woolum 2, Damon Tobler 5, Jayden Neace 5, Idris Akinyemi 10, Noah Back 16, Austin Hill 10, Prince Anosike 10 and Sam Turner 5.

Hazard (46) Ryan Smith 17, Cheikh Ndiaye 4, Jacob Johnson 6, Wade Pelfrey 5, Reese Fletcher 7, Chase Pennington 5 and Logan Hall 2. Commodores.

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard's Wade Pelfrey takes the ball into the paint against Perry Central's defense. Pelfrey had 5 points in the Bulldogs' 73-46 loss to the Commodores. Hazard's Reese Fletcher decides to kick the ball out to a team mate during a district match up with Perry Central. Fletcher had 7 points in the 73-46 loss. Hazard's Ethan Caldwell looks over the Perry Central defense before getting the offense started. Perry Central's Prince Anosike gets behind the Hazard defense for the dunk. Anosike had 10 points in the Commodores' 73-46 win. Perry Central's Noah Back hits a "3" during the Commodores' 73-46 win over Hazard. Back had 16 points in the game. Perry Central's Jacob Woolum takes the baseline on the Hazard defense. Woolum had 2 points in the 73-46 win.