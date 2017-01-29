Commodores roll over Bulldogs

On Saturday, the Perry County Central Commodores (15-7) hosted the Hazard Bulldogs (9-8) in their second meeting of the season. The Commodores took the first meeting in Memorial Gym 70-64.
Perry Central’s defense set the tone in the opening quarter as they limited the number of looks Hazard got at the goal. The Commodores held the Bulldogs to a single field goal in the opening frame, and held the 24-6 lead at the horn.
Shortly into the second period, the Commodores sent their fourth player to the bench with multiple fouls, opening up the middle for the Bulldogs. Hazard outscored Perry Central in the period, but still went into the locker room trailing 36-19.
With their starters back in the contest, Perry Central went back to work in the opening minutes of the third period. The Commodores took a 20 point advantage early in the third period, and then went on cruise control. With eight minutes remaining in the game, Perry Central held the 59-32 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Commodores quickly went to their bench to close out the game. The Bulldogs made a brief run in the final minutes, but could not make a serious run at the Commodores. Perry Central went on to win the game by the final tally of 73-46.
Perry Central (73) Chandler Caudill 5, Richard Cornett 5, Jacob Woolum 2, Damon Tobler 5, Jayden Neace 5, Idris Akinyemi 10, Noah Back 16, Austin Hill 10, Prince Anosike 10 and Sam Turner 5.
Hazard (46) Ryan Smith 17, Cheikh Ndiaye 4, Jacob Johnson 6, Wade Pelfrey 5, Reese Fletcher 7, Chase Pennington 5 and Logan Hall 2. Commodores.
