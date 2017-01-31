Bulldogs cage Wildcats

Last week, the Hazard Lady Bulldogs traveled to Buckhorn to take on the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Bulldogs rolled to the win after scoring enough points to win the game in the first period.

It was all Hazard in the opening frame as they posted a 33-5 lead. The Lady Bulldogs cruised into the break with a 47-15 advantage.

Hazard went to the bench in the second half, and was helped by a running clock. The Lady Bulldogs led 62-26 at the end of the third period, and won the game by the final tally of 70-28.

Hazard (70) Hayley Caudill 23, Libby Danner 3, Destiny Walker 16, Olivia Holland 7, Kiara Walker 6, Cameran Howard 3, Mckenzie Wooton 5, Joanna Wallace 3 and Andrianna Harris 4.

Buckhorn (28) Kenzie Herald 7, Ally Lopez 4, Abbie Griffith 2, Rebecca Lopez 4, Eklli Estes 6, Kendra Cole 3 and Courtney Clemons 2.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at cpsports@gmail.com