Wildcats fall to Bobcats

Last week, the Buckhorn Wildcats traveled to Jackson to take on the Breathitt County Bobcats. The Wildcats were undone in this contest by a slow start in the first half, and eventually fell 74-60.

Buckhorn got off to a slow start, and found themselves down 25-11 at the first horn. The Wildcats picked up the pace in the second period, but continued to fall behind. Going into the locker room, they trailed 46-28.

Things began to even out in the second half as Buckhorn outscored the Bobcats. At the end of the third period, the Wildcats were down 64-44, and eventually fell by the final count of 74-60.

Buckhorn (60) Austin Bennett 22 (6 rebounds and 3 steals), Donovan Engle 15 (6 rebounds), Shannon Blank 6 (6 rebounds and 5 assists), Ausint Morris 5, Daniel Hurley 5, Danny Abner 4 (6 rebounds) and Kobe Bowling 3.

