Commodores blast Eagles from sky

On Tuesday, two of the top teams in the region, the Perry County Central Commodores (17-7) and Leslie County Eagles (15-5), met in a district match up. The Commodores had little trouble handling the Eagles as they walked away with an impressive 69-27 win.

The Commodores were able to use their size to stop the Eagles from getting any looks at the basket in the paint. Perry Central quickly gained all the points they would need to win the game, and went on cruise control to close out the contest.

Damon Tobler led the way for the Commodores posting 16 points in limited time. Idris Akenyemi contributed to the win with 7 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Perry Central (69) Damon Tobler 16 (5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal and 1 block), Noah Back *2 assists and 1 steal), Austin Hill 13 (2 rebounds), Prince Asoki 6 (4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block), Idris Akenyemi 6 (7 rebounds, 2 steals and 5 blocks), Richard Cornett 3 (3 rebounds and 2 assists), Cha;ndler Caudill 8 (1 rebound and 1 assist), Sam Turner 1 (4 rebounds and 1 steal), and Jayden Neace 3.

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central’s Idris Akenyemi helped lead the Commodores to a 69-27 win over the Leslie County Eagles. Akenyemi had 6 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocks on the night. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0023.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central’s Idris Akenyemi helped lead the Commodores to a 69-27 win over the Leslie County Eagles. Akenyemi had 6 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocks on the night. Perry Central’s Austin Hill had 13 points in the Commodores’ recent 69-27 win over Leslie County. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0054.jpg Perry Central’s Austin Hill had 13 points in the Commodores’ recent 69-27 win over Leslie County.