Perry wrestlers compete in region

Students from Perry County youth wrestling competed in the region tournament held at Pike Central this past weekend. The event was held to get the wrestlers ready for the state tournament, and help set the seeding for the event.

At the end of the day, three wrestlers from the Perry County Youth Wrestling squad walked away with region championships (Hayden Canady, Ian Montgomery and Damian Haynes). Other wrestlers from the squad also finished well in the event. Two other wrestlers from Perry County who wrestle for a Pike County squad also won region titles (Maddox Bryant and Gage Logan).

Results: Hayden Canady: 2 take downs, 3 wins, Region Champion and Outstanding Wrestler of the Event. Sophie Haynes: 2 take downs, Baylens Haynes: 1 win, Ian Montgomery: 5 take downs, 2 pins, 2 wins, Region Champion. Owen “Moose” Montgomery: 7 take downs, 1 pin and 1 win. Damian Haynes: 2 take downs, 1 win, Region Champion. Cooper Caudill: 2 take downs, 1 pin and 1 win. And Kaiden Melton: 6 take downs, 3 pins and 1 win.

*** No stats for Pike County wrestlers.

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hayden Canady of Perry Youth Wrestling recently won the region title for his weight group. Canady picked up 3 wins on his way to the title. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0124-1.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hayden Canady of Perry Youth Wrestling recently won the region title for his weight group. Canady picked up 3 wins on his way to the title. Perry Youth Wrestler Ian Montgomery won the region title this weekend, and will be going for his third state title this coming week. Montgomery scored 5 takedowns and 2 pins/wins on his way to the region title. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0179-1.jpg Perry Youth Wrestler Ian Montgomery won the region title this weekend, and will be going for his third state title this coming week. Montgomery scored 5 takedowns and 2 pins/wins on his way to the region title.