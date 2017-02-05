Buckhorn holds of Hazard in Scott Blank Classic

On Saturday, the Buckhorn Wildcats hosted the Hazard Bulldogs in the final game of the Scott Blank Classic. The Wildcats jumped out to the early lead, and held of a strong attack by the Bulldogs down the stretch for the 47-35 win.

The Buckhorn defense stifled the Hazard offense in the first quarter, holding them to a handful of baskets, and giving them the 16-7 lead. The Bulldogs hit the Wildcats with a strong defensive effort in the second period, and slowed down the fast paced Cats. Hazard’s offense was unable to put them back in the game, and Buckhorn went into the locker room with the 22-14 advantage.

The Bulldogs came out of the locker room hot, and quickly put themselves back in the game. With eight minutes left to play the Wildcats’ lead was just two (31-29).

Buckhorn tightened their defense and upped the tempo in the fourth quarter. The strategy worked as the Wildcats cruised to the 47-35 win.

Buckhorn (47) Shannon Blank 8, Jarred Griffith 2, Donovan Engle 4, Austin Bennett 16, Austin Morris 21 and Daniel Hurley 1.

Hazard (35) Ryan Smith 8, Cheikh Ndiaye 7, Wade Pelfrey 1, Jacob Johnson 4, Reese Fletcher 8, Chase Pennington 5 and Logan Hall 2.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at cpsorts@gmail.com

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Buckhorn’s Austin Morris attacks the Hazard press. Morris had 21 points in the Wildcats’ 47-35 win over the Bulldogs. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0009.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Buckhorn’s Austin Morris attacks the Hazard press. Morris had 21 points in the Wildcats’ 47-35 win over the Bulldogs. Buckhorn’s Daniel Hurley takes an outside shot over Hazard’s defense. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0016.jpg Buckhorn’s Daniel Hurley takes an outside shot over Hazard’s defense. Buckhorn’s Austin Bennett protects the ball after pulling down a rebound during the Wildcats’ 47-35 win over Hazard. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0036.jpg Buckhorn’s Austin Bennett protects the ball after pulling down a rebound during the Wildcats’ 47-35 win over Hazard. Hazard’s Reese Fletcher takes a free throw during a game with Buckhorn. Fletcher had 8 points in the Bulldogs’ 47-35 loss to the Wildcats. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0044.jpg Hazard’s Reese Fletcher takes a free throw during a game with Buckhorn. Fletcher had 8 points in the Bulldogs’ 47-35 loss to the Wildcats. Hazard’s Ryan Smith takes a fade away jumper along the baseline during a game with Buckhorn. Smith had 8 points in the 47-35 loss. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0047.jpg Hazard’s Ryan Smith takes a fade away jumper along the baseline during a game with Buckhorn. Smith had 8 points in the 47-35 loss.