Commodores pull away from Cougars for 71-55 win

On Saturday, the Perry County Central Commodores hosted the Letcher Central Cougars in a make up game from earlier last month. The Commodores struggled with the Cougars in the first half of the game, but found their groove midway through the second half. They were able to pull away late to post the 71-55 win.

The game quickly hit a frenzied pace in the first period. Each team took a turn pushing the tempo, with Letcher Central ending the quarter with the 18-16 lead.

The pace did not slow any in the second period, with Perry Central jumping out to a small lead midway through. The Commodores managed to kept a grip on the lead going into the locker room (40-36).

Perry Central was able to get their foul ridden players back on the floor at the start of the second period, giving them a size advantage and a defensive boost. The Commodores went into the fourth quarter with the 59-46 advantage.

Letcher Central put on a strong charge in the fourth quarter, and cut the lead to five a couple of minutes into the period. However, Perry Central was able to keep their focus, and held on for the 71-55 win.

Perry Central (71) Damon Tobler 19 (12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block), Noah Back 12 (4 rebounds and 2 steals), Austin Hill 2 (2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal), Prince Anosike 7 (6 rebounds and 5 blocks), Idris Akinyemi 2 (6 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 blocks), Richard Cornett 14 (2 rebounds and 2 assists), Chandler Caudill 11 (4 rebounds and 1 steal) and Jacob Woolum 4 (4 rebounds and 1 block).

Letcher Central (55) Carter 30, Banks 7, Caudill 5, Raglin 10 and Kincer 3.

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central’s Austin Hill takes a shot over the Letcher Central defense. The Commodores defeated the Cougars 71-55. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0178.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central’s Austin Hill takes a shot over the Letcher Central defense. The Commodores defeated the Cougars 71-55. Perry Central’s Chandler Caudill takes a shot alone the baseline against Letcher Central. Caudill had 11 points in the 71-55 win. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0252.jpg Perry Central’s Chandler Caudill takes a shot alone the baseline against Letcher Central. Caudill had 11 points in the 71-55 win. Perry Central’s Noah Back hits a “3” against Letcher Central. Back had 12 points in the Commodores’ 71-55 win. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0276.jpg Perry Central’s Noah Back hits a “3” against Letcher Central. Back had 12 points in the Commodores’ 71-55 win. Perry Central’s Prince Anosike hits a free throw late in the Commodore’s 71-55 win over Letcher Central. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0289.jpg Perry Central’s Prince Anosike hits a free throw late in the Commodore’s 71-55 win over Letcher Central. Perry Central’s Richard Cornett gets the hoop and the harm against Letcher Central. Cornett had 14 points in the 71-55 win. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0292.jpg Perry Central’s Richard Cornett gets the hoop and the harm against Letcher Central. Cornett had 14 points in the 71-55 win.