Wildcats derailed by Engineers

The Buckhorn Wildcats began their week on the road at the Estill County Engineers. The Wildcats kept the game close in the first half, but fell victim to a poor third quarter showing, leading them to a 66-50 loss.

Both teams came out fast in an attempt to set the tempo, with Buckhorn coming up short 18-15. The pace slowed considerably in the second quarter, with the Wildcats losing a little more ground to the Engineers, sending them to the locker room trailing 27-22.

The outcome of the game was decided in the third period as the Wildcats came out cold and fell behind 44-28. Buckhorn put up big numbers in the fourth quarter, but could not erase their deficit (66-50).

Buckhorn (50) Shannon Blank 14, Jarred Griffith 1, Donovan Engle 13, Austin Bennett 12 and Daniel Hurley 10.

Estill Co. (66) Benton 2, Buddy 35, Osborne 1, A. Doty 19, Richardson 4, L. Doty 2 and Barnett 4.

