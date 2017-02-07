Wildcats shoot down Eagles in Scott Blank Classic

The Buckhorn Wildcats opened the Scott Blank Classic with the Leslie County Eagles. The Wildcats jumped out to the early lead and stayed one-step ahead to the final horn for the 69-58 win.

Buckhorn opened the game hot, and jumped out to the 20-14 lead at the first horn. Despite the slower pace of the second period, the Wildcats managed to keep a grip on their lead, and went into the locker room with the 33-26 advantage.

The Wildcats pushed their lead to double-digits in the third period, and with eight minutes left to play, they held the 55-44 lead. Leslie County made a strong push in the fourth quarter, but each rally was turned back by Buckhorn. The Wildcats went on to win the game by the final tally of 69-58.

Buckhorn (69) Jacob Blank 1, Shannon Blank 12, Jarred Griffith 2, Danny Abner 4, Donovan Engle 15, Austin Bennett 26 and Austin Morris 9.

Leslie Co. (58) D. Bray 4, Smith 14, Hoskins 16, Dixon 18 Baker 4 and Simpson 2.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at cpsports@gmail.com