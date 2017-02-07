Hazard takes down JBS on the road

Early last week, the Hazard Bulldogs traveled to Pippa Passes to take on the June Buchanan Crusaders. The Bulldogs got off to a slow start, but quickly took control of the game and cruised to the 74-53 win.

Hazard struggled to pull away from the Crusaders early in the contest, finishing the first period with a 14-10 lead. However, they were able to take control of the tempo in the second period, leading the Bulldogs to the 35-22 halftime advantage.

The Bulldogs stayed on top of things in the second half, posting a 55-37 lead at the end of the third quarter. Despite a strong effort by the Crusaders in the final period, Hazard was able to take the road win 74-53.

Hazard (74) Ryan Smith 29, Cheikh Ndiaye 2, Jacob Johnson 4, Wade Pelfrey 18, Reese Fletcher 1, Chase Pennington 4, Skylar Pelfrey 6, Kenderick Hudson 4 and Logan Hall 4.

