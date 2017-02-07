Late surge lifts Commodores over Patriots

On Friday, the Perry County Central Commodores (18-7) hosted the Knott Central Patriots (16-7). The game turned into a real barn burner as the lead changed hands several times, with the Commodores pulling away at the end for the 68-60.

Knott County got the first three buckets of the game to take the 6-0 lead. Perry Central needed a little time to get their legs under them, but once they did, the quickly made up the difference.

The lead changed hands a couple of times in the final minutes of the first period. Neither team would gain an advantage in the frame as it ended tied at 15.

The first part of the second period remained neck and neck. However, the Patriots managed to wrestle away the momentum in the closing minutes to take the 30-27 advantage into the locker room.

It only took the Commodores a couple of minutes to work their way back into the game, and the to-and-fro quickly resumed. Knott County held the lead with only second remaining in the third period, but a buzzer-beater from behind the arc gave Perry Central the 48-46 lead.

The Commodores opened up a small lead in the early moments of the fourth period, but the Patriots once again came storming back. Perry Central broke the game open late with back-to-back “3”s.

Knott County tried to get back into the game with a final push by putting Perry Central on the free throw line. However, the Patriots only had a couple of fouls late, forcing more and more time off the clock.

Once the Patriots put the Commodores on the line, Perry Central was able to convert, maintaining their lead. The Commodores went on to win the game by the final count of 68-60.

Perry Central (68) Chandler Caudill 6, Richard Cornett 7, Damon Tobler 20, Idris Akinyemi 8, Noah Back 13, Ausin Hill 12 and Prince Anosike 2.

Knott Co. (60) Combs 25, Cornett 6, Caudill 13, Jones 14 and Noble 2.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at cpsports@gmail.com

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central’s Prince Anosike makes a power move in the paint against Knott County. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0108.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central’s Prince Anosike makes a power move in the paint against Knott County. Perry Central’s Austin Hill cuts down the baseline for two of his 12 points during the Commodores’ 68-60 win over Knott County. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0129.jpg Perry Central’s Austin Hill cuts down the baseline for two of his 12 points during the Commodores’ 68-60 win over Knott County. Perry Central’s Idris Akinyemi hits a short jumper during a game with Knott County. Akinyemi had 8 points in the Commodores’ 68-60 win. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0137.jpg Perry Central’s Idris Akinyemi hits a short jumper during a game with Knott County. Akinyemi had 8 points in the Commodores’ 68-60 win. Perry Central’s Damon Tobler slams home 2 of his 20 points during a 68-60 win over Knott County. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0241.jpg Perry Central’s Damon Tobler slams home 2 of his 20 points during a 68-60 win over Knott County. Perry Central’s Richard Cornett runs the point during a game with Knott Central. Cornett had 7 points in the 68-60 win. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0244.jpg Perry Central’s Richard Cornett runs the point during a game with Knott Central. Cornett had 7 points in the 68-60 win. Perry Central’s Noah Back makes a move down the lane against Knott County. Back had 13 points in the 68-60 win. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0258.jpg Perry Central’s Noah Back makes a move down the lane against Knott County. Back had 13 points in the 68-60 win. Perry Central’s Chandler Caudill pulls up for a short jumper in the lane. Caudill had 6 points in the Commodores’ 68-60 win over Knott County. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0276-1.jpg Perry Central’s Chandler Caudill pulls up for a short jumper in the lane. Caudill had 6 points in the Commodores’ 68-60 win over Knott County.