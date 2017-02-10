Commodores sink Pirates on senior night

The Perry County Central Commodores celebrated senior night by hosting the Belfry Pirates. The Commodores exploded out of the gates, opening an insurmountable lead in the first half. They then cruised to the 72-50.

Perry Central opened up with a 17-0 lead, and finished the period with a 19-8 lead. The Commodores continued to outrace the Pirates up and down the floor, and went into the locker room with the 44-16 advantage.

The Commodores started rotating their bench in and out of the game in the third quarter, and with eight minutes remaining to play, Perry Central still was in control 55-34. Perry Central cleared their bench in the fourth quarter, and allowed time to run out. They went on to win the game by the final count of 72-50.

Perry Central (72) Chandler Caudill 12, Jacob Woolum 7, Damon Tobler 9, Jayden Neace 3, Idris Akinyemi 12, Noah Back 9, Austin Hill 12, Prince Anosike 7 and Sam Turner 1.

Belfry (50) Catron 6, Roblee 12, Blankenship 7, Jessie 4, James 4, Stack 11, Fletcher 2, May 2 and West 2.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at cpsports@gmail.com

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central’s Idris Akinyemi takes the baseline for the reverse lay up and two of his 12 points. The Commodores defeated Belfry 72-50. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0072.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central’s Idris Akinyemi takes the baseline for the reverse lay up and two of his 12 points. The Commodores defeated Belfry 72-50. Perry Central’s Jacob Woolum gets out on the fast break for an easy two. Woolum had 7 points in the 72-50 win over Belfry. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0119.jpg Perry Central’s Jacob Woolum gets out on the fast break for an easy two. Woolum had 7 points in the 72-50 win over Belfry. Perry Central’s Sam Turner is fouled hard in the paint during the Commodores’ 72-50 win over Belfry. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0187.jpg Perry Central’s Sam Turner is fouled hard in the paint during the Commodores’ 72-50 win over Belfry. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0243.jpg