Cardinals eliminate Hornets in opening round

The Chavies Cardinals and the Viper Hornets hit the hardwood in the opening round of the 8th grade county tournament. The Cardinals opened up a small lead early in the game, and worked their way to the 52-32 win.
The offensive in the early minutes of the first period belonged to the Cardinals. However, late in the quarter, the Hornet found their groove, but finished trailing 16-8.
Chavies cooled off in the second period, allowing Viper to keep the game close. Going into the break, the Cardinals sat atop a 24-15 advantage.
The Hornets chipped away at the lead early in the third period, but a late rally by the Cardinals sent them into the final period with the 39-23 lead. It was all Chavies in the fourth quarter as they ran away to the 52-32 win, eliminating Viper.
Chavies (52) J. Pence 10, B. Davidson 9, Sebastian 4, A. Pence 21, J. Davidson 3 and Boggs 5.
Viper (32) Callahan 2, Rice 3, Melton 6, Coots 2, Miller 16 and McKenney 3.
