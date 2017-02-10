Cardinals eliminate Hornets in opening round

The Chavies Cardinals and the Viper Hornets hit the hardwood in the opening round of the 8th grade county tournament. The Cardinals opened up a small lead early in the game, and worked their way to the 52-32 win.

The offensive in the early minutes of the first period belonged to the Cardinals. However, late in the quarter, the Hornet found their groove, but finished trailing 16-8.

Chavies cooled off in the second period, allowing Viper to keep the game close. Going into the break, the Cardinals sat atop a 24-15 advantage.

The Hornets chipped away at the lead early in the third period, but a late rally by the Cardinals sent them into the final period with the 39-23 lead. It was all Chavies in the fourth quarter as they ran away to the 52-32 win, eliminating Viper.

Chavies (52) J. Pence 10, B. Davidson 9, Sebastian 4, A. Pence 21, J. Davidson 3 and Boggs 5.

Viper (32) Callahan 2, Rice 3, Melton 6, Coots 2, Miller 16 and McKenney 3.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at cpsports@gmail.com

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Chavies’ Andrew Pence pulls a rebound away from Viper’s Preston Coots during the 8th grade county tournament. Pence had 21 points in the 52-32 win. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0248-1.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Chavies’ Andrew Pence pulls a rebound away from Viper’s Preston Coots during the 8th grade county tournament. Pence had 21 points in the 52-32 win. Viper’s Cade Miller picks up two of his 16 points during the Hornets’ 52-32 loss to Chavies in the 8th grade county tournament. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0257-1.jpg Viper’s Cade Miller picks up two of his 16 points during the Hornets’ 52-32 loss to Chavies in the 8th grade county tournament. Viper’s Daniel Melton finds an open lane to the basket during the 8th grade county tournament. Melton had 6 points in the Hornets’ 52-32 loss. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0299-1.jpg Viper’s Daniel Melton finds an open lane to the basket during the 8th grade county tournament. Melton had 6 points in the Hornets’ 52-32 loss.