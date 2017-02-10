Bluejays fly past Wildcats to move on

The Robinson Bluejays and the Leatherwood Wildcats hooked up in the 8th grade county tournament’s opening round. The two teams battled from start to finish in a titanic clash, with the Bluejays taking the 42-35 win.

The Bluejays came out strong and put the Wildcats at a 12-6 disadvantage at the first horn. Leatherwood managed to slow Robinson down in the second period, and went into the break trailing 19-14.

The Wildcats carried the momentum into the third period, and quickly made up their deficit behind a strong defense. Leatherwood went into the final quarter with the 30-29 advantage.

Robinson worked their way back into the lead early in the fourth quarter, and a back-and-forth battle ensued. With a minute left in the game, the score was tied, but at that point Robinson took control and went on to win by the final count of 42-35.

Robinson (42) Sharp 9, Anderson 6, Turner 13, Williams 10 and Oliver 4.

Leatherwood (35) Caudill 6, Gray 1, Combs 23, Caldwell 3 and Slone 2.

