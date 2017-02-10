Bluejays edge Bearcats in 6th grade tourney

The second game of the 6th grade county tournament featured the Robinson Bluejays and the A. B. Combs Bearcats. The Bluejays dominated the first half, but gave way to the Bearcats before edging them 32-30.

It was all Robinson in the first period as they used their size to build a 8-2 lead. Things continued to go the Bluejays way in the second quarter, leaving them with the 15-4 advantage at the break.

A. B. Combs emerged from their sleep in the third period, and quickly began to erase their deficit. Going into the final frame, the Bearcats trailed 21-15.

Slowly, the Bearcats worked their way back into the game, and with a minute left to play the game was tie at 30. The Bluejays ended the game with a pair of free throws, giving them the 32-30 win.

Robinson (32) Brewer 4, Combs 2, Turner 4, Vanover 3 and Turner 19.

A. B. Combs (30) Vinson 21, Eddington 4, Ratliff 2 and Fletcher 2.

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Robinson's Conner Turner hits an outside shot against A. B. Combs in the 6th grade county tournament. Turner had 4 points in the Bluejays' 32-30 win. Robinson's Gatlin Vanover pulls down an offensive rebound during the Bluejays' 32-30 win over the Bearcats in the 6th grade county tournament. A.B. Combs' Brayden Ratliff looks over the Robinson defense before starting the offense. Ratliff had 2 points in the Bearcats' 32-30 loss in the 6th grade county tournament. A. B. Combs' Ty Vinson takes the baseline on the Robinson defense. Vinson had 21 points in the Bearcats' 32-30 loss in the 6th grade county tournament.